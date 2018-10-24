Look: Flat And Rectangular Iceberg
Check out an iceberg that is perfectly FLAT and RECTANGULAR??!!
October 24, 2018
NASA took a photograph of an iceberg that's so flat and rectangular it looks fake.
From yesterday's #IceBridge flight: A tabular iceberg can be seen on the right, floating among sea ice just off of the Larsen C ice shelf. The iceberg's sharp angles and flat surface indicate that it probably recently calved from the ice shelf. pic.twitter.com/XhgTrf642Z— NASA ICE (@NASA_ICE) October 17, 2018