Look: First Look At New "Chucky"

Here's your first look at the NEW CHUCKY from the "Child's Play" reboot.

September 27, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

The classic horror flick "Child's Play" is getting a reboot.  Here's your first look at the new Chucky.

2019

A post shared by Lars Klevberg (@larsklevberg) on

Tags: 
Y98
Chucky
Child's Play
FIRST
look
New
Courtney & Company