Look: Ewan McGregor To Return As Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor will return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a Disney+ series.

August 16, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

Ewan McGregor played Obi-Wan Kenobi in three of the worst "Star Wars" movies, and now he's in talks to return to the role for a series on the Disney+ streaming service.

There are no details on the show yet, not even a title.  At one point, there was talk that he could star in a stand-alone Obi-Wan Kenobi movie, but it sounds like that isn't happening anymore.

Ewan previously revisited the role in "The Force Awakens" a few years ago, but that was only a voice-over.  He didn't actually appear on-screen.

