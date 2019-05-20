Look: Emilia Clarke's Tribute To Daenerys Targaryen

Emilia Clarke wrote a nice tribute to her character Daenerys Targaryen on Instagram. Among other things, she said, quote, "This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I've sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice . . . [it> has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being."