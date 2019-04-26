Look: Emilia Clarke's "Game Of Thrones" Wax Figure

You would think that the "Mother of Dragons" would look a little more like herself in wax??!!

April 26, 2019
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

There's a wax figure of EMILIA CLARKE's "Game of Thrones" character at a museum in Dublin that...  Well, let's just say it doesn't exactly do her justice.

‪Introducing ----------‬ @emilia_clarke character from @gameofthrones #DaenerysTargaryen #Khaleesi #HouseOfTargaryen #GOT #LadyOfDragonstone ‬ ‪--------‬ ‪----------‬ ‪Make sure you come and see it now!‬ #gameofthrones #waxmuseum #dublin #thingstodo #templebardublin #templebar #got7 #gotg #gameofthrones8 #gameofthronesedits #gameofthronesquotes #gameofthronesfacts #gameofthronesfamily #gameofthronescast #emiliaclarke #emiliaclarke❤️ #emiliaclarkefans #emiliaclarkeedit #emiliaclarkefan

A post shared by The National Wax Museum Plus (@waxmuseumplus) on

