Look: Deadpool Hijacks Walmart's Movie Aisle
Walmart is doing an AWESOME promotion for "Deadpool 2".
May 18, 2018
"Deadpool 2" hit theaters late last night, but the Merc with a Mouth hit Walmart earlier this week by hijacking the movie aisle!
In the biggest plot twist of this film’s marketing campaign - #Fox has now released classic & contemporary films in their library on blu ray with #Deadpool photobombing the respective covers. (Walmart exclusive) pic.twitter.com/DmMHXhfYeL— Jayme K (@brainexploderrr) May 15, 2018