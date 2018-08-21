Look: Dangerous Hole Illusion

A hole that looks bottomless is more dangerous than people think.

August 21, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
(Dreamstime)

There's an art installation in Portugal that's basically just a big hole in the ground, painted so it looks like it's bottomless.  And last week, a guy was hospitalized after he FELL IN.  It's only about eight feet deep though, so he only had minor injuries.

Tourist fell in a installation of #anishkapoor It's #art for sure #contemporaryart #artecontemporanea #chanceandnecessity #serralvesmuseum

A post shared by Sandro Lorenzatti (@sandrolorenzatti) on

