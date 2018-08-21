Look: Dangerous Hole Illusion
A hole that looks bottomless is more dangerous than people think.
There's an art installation in Portugal that's basically just a big hole in the ground, painted so it looks like it's bottomless. And last week, a guy was hospitalized after he FELL IN. It's only about eight feet deep though, so he only had minor injuries.
