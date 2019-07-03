Look: Dad Spots Shark With Drone

A dad in Florida was using his drone to take an overhead picture of his kids playing on a beach in Florida and spotted a shark swimming towards them.

"I'm screaming at my wife, who is a little bit closer to the kids, and we're running out to get them and yelling at them to get in” https://t.co/X1NDGEAcPP pic.twitter.com/T4gXRD9XaL — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) July 3, 2019