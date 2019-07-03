Look: Dad Spots Shark With Drone

A dad was using a drone at the beach to take pictures of his kids when...

July 3, 2019
A dad in Florida was using his drone to take an overhead picture of his kids playing on a beach in Florida and spotted a shark swimming towards them. 

