Lester Quinones might be a freshman on the Memphis basketball team, but his shorts are OLD SCHOOL.

Everyone’s worried about James Wiseman’s eligibility but the real story with Memphis basketball is Lester Quinones wearing his shorts tucked up like he’s playing in the 1970s. pic.twitter.com/gIDVRwf4sa — Evan Dorian (@uncle_evan12) November 9, 2019