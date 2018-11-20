Look: Christmas Beard Lights

The hot trend for holiday parties this year is putting tiny Christmas lights in your beard.

Tag someone with facial hair worthy of these mini Christmas lights --. . New stock expected by 30th November, so pre-order yours now to get them in time for the party season! ---- . . #beard #firebox #beardsofinstagram #beardy #beardseason #beardo #beardpower #beardlife #beardstyle #beardlove #beardporn #beardup