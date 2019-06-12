Look: "Challenge An Actor Who Is 31 Years Older Than You"

Thanks to Justin Bieber, now people are challenging celebrities who are decades older than them to fights??!!

June 12, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

After 25-year-old Justin Bieber challenged 56-year-old Tom Cruise to a fight, someone came up with a new social media game:  Challenging a celebrity 31 years older than you to a fight.  Although one guy noted that one of his potential opponents is LIAM NEESON...

