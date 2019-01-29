Look: C-3PO Finished With Shooting New "Star Wars" Movie
Check out a tweet about C-3PO's las day on the "Star Wars 9" set.
January 29, 2019
Anthony Daniels has finished his work as C-3PO in "Star Wars 9".
Today was 3PO's last on Episode IX. He's sad - so am I. But we're so proud to have worked with such a lovely, talented cast & crew lead by J.J. & Kathy. I'll miss everyone but I'm glad to know that we've been making something exceptional together, to share with the waiting world.— Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) January 28, 2019