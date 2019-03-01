Look: Bryce Harper Lands The Biggest Contract In Sports History

After a long, drawn out offseason, baseball superstar BRYCE HARPER has agreed to a MASSIVE new deal with the Philadelphia Phillies worth $330 million over 13 seasons.

That's the richest contract in the history of American sports, but not by much. GIANCARLO STANTON got a 13-year, $325 million contract five years ago from the Miami Marlins. But last year, he was traded to the New York Yankees.

It breaks down like this: There's a $20 million signing bonus . . . a $10 million salary this year . . . $26 million in each of the following NINE seasons . . . and $22 million in each of the last three.

According to reports, the deal involves a no-trade clause, and it doesn't include any player opt-outs, so unless the no-trade clause can be waived at some point down the road, Bryce and Philly are stuck with each other through 2031.

For what it's worth, Bryce is 26, so he'll be 39 by the end of the contract. He played his first seven seasons with the Washington Nationals. He's a six-time All-Star, who won the NL MVP in 2015.

Oh, and Phillies pitcher JAKE ARRIETA welcomed Bryce by posting a video of himself cleaning his house . . . in a Speedo.