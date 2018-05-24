Look: Brutally Honest Thank You Letter To Police

The students at Huggins Elementary School in Fulshear, Texas recently wrote letters to the police department for Police Week. And one girl's letter stood out so much that the police just posted it on their Facebook page.

It says, quote, "Thank you for pulling my mom over because she deserved it because she took my phone away and I did not like it. And how she always brags about how good of a driver she is. And it just annoys me.

"And that one time she got pulled over because she did not have a sticker on her window and when she came home and told me that I just laughed.

"And I also remember that time when one of my mom's back lights weren't working and she got pulled over."