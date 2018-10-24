Look: The Best Knockoff Halloween Costumes

Check out some of the best KNOCKOFF Halloween costumes.

October 24, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
If you've gone into a costume shop this year, you may have seen one of these knockoff Halloween costumes.

"Notionless" . . . a costume based on Cher from "Clueless".

 "Hermany Grinder, the Top Student at Chogborts" . . . a costume based on Hermione Granger from "Harry Potter", who was the top student at Hogwarts.

"Cyber Man or Padre" . . . a costume based on Neo from "The Matrix" that can also be a priest costume if you pop a piece of white paper under the collar.

"Juice Demon" . . . a costume based on "Beetlejuice".

"Hungry Rebel Girl" . . . a costume based on Katniss from "Hunger Games".

 "Where's the Stripey Dude" . . . a "Where's Waldo?" costume.

 "Pubescent Frog of Silent War" . . . a "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" ripoff. 

