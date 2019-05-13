Look: Avocado On a Stick Deodorant
Even though it's not real, it's still funny.
May 13, 2019
Categories:
A Photoshopped product called "avocado on a stick" that looked like a deodorant stick of guacamole went viral last week.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
15 May
The Dave Matthews Band at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
16 May
Countdown to the Cup VIP Party Cardinal's Parking lot at Spruce & Broadway
17 May
Art on the Square Belleville Public Square
18 May
Bark in the Park 2019 Cricket Field in Forest Park
18 May
Art on the Square Belleville Public Square