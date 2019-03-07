Look: "Arrow" End Date
The CW's "Arrow" is coming to an END.
The CW says that "Arrow" is coming to an end, but not immediately. It was recently renewed for an EIGHTH season, which will premiere this fall . . . but now, they're saying that will be the FINAL season, so it'll wrap in May of 2020.
"Arrow" is the CW's longest-running current DC Comics series. It began in 2012, and remains one of the network's highest-rated shows.
Playing Oliver Queen has been the greatest professional experience of my life... but you can’t be a vigilante forever.— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) March 6, 2019
Arrow will return for a final run of 10 episodes this Fall.
There’s so much to say... for now I just want to say thank you.