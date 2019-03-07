Look: "Arrow" End Date

The CW's "Arrow" is coming to an END.

March 7, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Emilija Randjelovic/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

The CW says that "Arrow" is coming to an end,  but not immediately.  It was recently renewed for an EIGHTH season, which will premiere this fall . . . but now, they're saying that will be the FINAL season, so it'll wrap in May of 2020.

"Arrow" is the CW's longest-running current DC Comics series.  It began in 2012, and remains one of the network's highest-rated shows.

Tags: 
Y98
cw
Arrow
end
date
look
Courtney & Company