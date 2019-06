Amazon just unveiled the drone it's going to use to start making deliveries, and they say those deliveries could start sometime later this year.

Had a blast sharing the stage at re:MARS with the newest member of our Prime Air drone family. Can’t wait to see this beautiful drone making ultra-fast deliveries to Amazon customers. #reMARS https://t.co/92k3S2wWUI — Jeff Wilke (@jeffawilke) June 5, 2019