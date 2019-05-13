Look: Aaron Rodgers' "Game Of Thrones" Cameo
Aaron Rodgers made a cameo in last night's "Game of Thrones".
May 13, 2019
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a HUGE "Game of Thrones" fan, and he confirmed in an Instagram post that he made a cameo appearance in Sunday night's episode.
It was just for a few seconds, but I’ll always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of @gameofthrones #crazyepisodetonight #--------
So what's everyone watching tonight? #GoT pic.twitter.com/0vX7CuUQaL— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 13, 2019