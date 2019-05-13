Look: Aaron Rodgers' "Game Of Thrones" Cameo

Aaron Rodgers made a cameo in last night's "Game of Thrones".

May 13, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a HUGE "Game of Thrones" fan,  and he confirmed in an Instagram post that he made a cameo appearance in Sunday night's episode.

It was just for a few seconds, but I’ll always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of @gameofthrones #crazyepisodetonight #--------

A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on

