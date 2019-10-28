Live Action "Tom & Jerry" Movie To Come Out Next Year
It looks like "Tom & Jerry" are finally getting a LIVE ACTION movie.
October 28, 2019
Warner Brothers has announced a live-action "Tom and Jerry" movie, which is scheduled to come out in December of NEXT year.
In the movie, Tom gets kicked out of his home and relocates to a fancy New York hotel. An employee hires Tom as a piano player in an attempt to get rid of Jerry. The cast includes Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, and Ken Jeong.
