Live Action "Tom & Jerry" Movie To Come Out Next Year

October 28, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
(Photo by Angela Papuga/Getty Images)

Warner Brothers has announced a live-action "Tom and Jerry" movie, which is scheduled to come out in December of NEXT year. 

In the movie, Tom gets kicked out of his home and relocates to a fancy New York hotel.  An employee hires Tom as a piano player in an attempt to get rid of Jerry.  The cast includes Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, and Ken Jeong.

