Listen: Steve Perry's New Song

August 15, 2018
It looks like former Journey singer Steve Perry has an album called "Traces" coming out in October.  It'll be his first solo album since 1994.  His last album with Journey came out in 1996, and he recently posted a message saying, quote, "I know it's been a long time comin'."

But then it appeared on iTunes' JAPAN store for pre-order, along with a 90-second preview of a song called "No Erasin'". 

