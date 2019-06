D-Day vet Jim Radford was only 15 when he served as the galley boy on a British ship at Normandy. He's the youngest known participant, and he's 90 now.

Back in 1969, he wrote a folk song called "The Shores of Normandy". And for the last few days, it's been Amazon's TOP-SELLING SINGLE in the U.K. "I Don't Care" by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber is second.