Listen: "Mount St. Helens Is About To Blow Up"
A silly, but cheery, song about Mount St. Helens is trending on YouTube.
September 20, 2018
So THIS is the kind of thing that goes viral now? Some guy posted an overly cheery music video about BAD stuff happening. And it's been one of the top-trending videos on YouTube, mostly because it's just weird.
It's called "Mount St. Helens Is About to Blow Up", and all the verses are about how it's gonna be a great day even if Mount St. Helens erupts, climate change gets worse, and the Dow Jones drops to zero.