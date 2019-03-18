Listen: Motley Crue's "Like A Virgin"
Motley Crue cover's Madonna's "Like A Virgin"??!!
March 18, 2019
Categories:
Motley Crue covered "Like a Virgin" for the sountrack of their Netlix movie.
