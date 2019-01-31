Listen: Moaning Faucet

Does this faucet sound like a man MOANING?

January 31, 2019
An office worker in Hungary posted a video of the bathroom faucet making a "groaning sound" every time he turns on the hot water.

Click Here and take a listen.

