Listen: The Loudest Vocal Note Sung By A Female Singer

Last month the people at "Guinness" posted audio of the "lowest vocal note" sung by a female. This time it's the "loudest mezzo-soprano vocal note" from a female.

It was done by a Bulgarian singer named Smilyana Zaharieva and the vocal note peaked at 113.8 decibels, which is the same volume as a rock concert. She had to stand 8.2-feet from the sound meter, and hold the note for five seconds.