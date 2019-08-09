Listen: The Loudest Vocal Note Sung By A Female Singer

Enjoy the LOUDEST vocal note sung by a female.

August 9, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Last month the people at "Guinness" posted audio of the "lowest vocal note" sung by a female.  This time it's the "loudest mezzo-soprano vocal note" from a female. 

It was done by a Bulgarian singer named Smilyana Zaharieva and the vocal note peaked at 113.8 decibels, which is the same volume as a rock concert.  She had to stand 8.2-feet from the sound meter, and hold the note for five seconds. 

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
Video
watch
listen
loudest
vocal
note
sung
female
singer