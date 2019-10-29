Listen: "Alphabet Song" Altered Version
An altered version of the "Alphabet Song" changed the "L-M-N-O-P" part??!!
October 29, 2019
There's a website called DreamEnglish.com that posts educational songs for kids. And they changed the "Alphabet Song" by slowing down the "L-M-N-O-P" part, so it's easier for kids to learn.
The video isn't new. They posted it back in 2012. But someone on Twitter just found it, and now people are losing their minds.
They changed the ABC song to clarify the LMNOP part, and it is life ruining. pic.twitter.com/TnZL8VutnW— Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) October 26, 2019