Listen: "Alphabet Song" Altered Version

An altered version of the "Alphabet Song" changed the "L-M-N-O-P" part??!!

October 29, 2019
There's a website called DreamEnglish.com that posts educational songs for kids.  And they changed the "Alphabet Song" by slowing down the "L-M-N-O-P" part, so it's easier for kids to learn.

The video isn't new.  They posted it back in 2012.  But someone on Twitter just found it, and now people are losing their minds.

