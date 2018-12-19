Life Skills Parents Want To Teach Their Kids

A new survey asked parents for the LIFE SKILLS they feel like they have to teach their children. And here are the top 10...

1. Basic cooking.

2. How to have good hygiene.

3. Driving.

4. Doing laundry.

5. Money management.

6. How to be aware of your surroundings.

7. Basic housekeeping skills.

8. Time management.

9. Reading and comprehension.

10. How to make healthy food choices.

