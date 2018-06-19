Lando Calrissian To Return To "Star Wars" Rumor

Warning: Possible spoilers ahead...

Rumor has it that BILLY DEE WILLIAMS might be coming back to play Lando Calrissian in "Star Wars: Episode Nine".

There's no official word . . . it comes from a "Star Wars" fan site called FanthaTracks.com, and they're citing their own "sources," so who knows. Unfortunately, there are no further details.

Either way, we'll probably find out soon whether or not there's anything to it. Filming on "Episode IX" starts next month.

Click Here to see more.