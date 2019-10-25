Kacey Musgraves Sets World Record

Kacey Musgraves is now in the "Guinness Book of World Records", but it's not about her music. Her "All Of The Colors" exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum set the record for the world's largest display of coloring pages.

The display weighs 500 pounds and includes 1,550 coloring pages that were submitted by people from more than 30 states. She shares the award with the museum, and she was there on Tuesday to help them accept the plaque.

Click Here to see more.