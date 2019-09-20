Jim Parsons And Mayim Bialik Re-Team On "Carla"

Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons from "The Big Bang Theory" are working together again. They're co-producing a sitcom called "Carla", which is now in the running to be on Fox's schedule NEXT fall.

Mayim will star on the show as Carla, a 39-year-old woman who spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a cat café in Kentucky. But it won't be a FULL reunion, because Jim isn't expected to have an onscreen role. By the way, "Carla" is based on the BBC sitcom "Miranda", which ran from 2009 and 2015, and starred Miranda Hart and Tom Ellis.

