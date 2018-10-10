James Gunn To Write Next "Suicide Squad" Movie

James Gunn will write, and possibly direct, the next "Suicide Squad".

October 10, 2018
James Gunn has signed a deal to write the script for another "Suicide Squad" movie.  There's also talk he could direct.  Sources say this will be more of a NEW TAKE on the characters than a sequel.  But there's no word if he'll do any recasting.

But "Guardians of the Galaxy" star DAVE BAUTISTA has already said he wants in.  He's been a HUGE and very vocal James Gunn supporter.

