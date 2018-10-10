James Gunn To Write Next "Suicide Squad" Movie

James Gunn has signed a deal to write the script for another "Suicide Squad" movie. There's also talk he could direct. Sources say this will be more of a NEW TAKE on the characters than a sequel. But there's no word if he'll do any recasting.

But "Guardians of the Galaxy" star DAVE BAUTISTA has already said he wants in. He's been a HUGE and very vocal James Gunn supporter.

