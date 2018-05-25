The Items You Are Most Likely To Misplace

A new survey asked more than 3,000 people about the items they tend to misplace the most.

And even though we're constantly setting our phone down these days, our KEYS are still number one. It's close though. Here are the top five...

1. Your keys. 15% of people said it's the top thing they misplace. 8% said car keys, and 7% said house keys. (Don't most of us keep them on the same keychain?)

2. Your phone, 13%.

3. Your sunglasses, 8%.

4. An umbrella, 5%.

5. Your wallet or purse, 4%.

