April 19, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Tomorrow is Husband Appreciation Day.  And according to a poll of more than 1,000 married women, here are the top 10 things they appreciate about their husband...

1.  "He's a hard worker."  69% of married women agreed with that one.

2.  "I can be myself around him," 62%.

3.  "He makes me laugh," 61%.

4.  "He's smart," 56%.

5.  "He's supportive," 52%.

6.  "He's a good dad," 52%.

7.  "He's SEXY," 42%.

8.  "He does the dishes," 33%.

9.  "He's good with money," 31%.

10.  "He buys me things," 29%. 

