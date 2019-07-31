Hulk Hogan Officially Retires From Wrestling

Hulk Hogan has officially RETIRED from wrestling.

July 31, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

Hulk Hogan turns 66 in less than two weeks, and if you've been waiting for an epic comeback, it's NOT gonna happen.

He was just on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's podcast the other day, and he said he can never wrestle again because of arthritis, and because his back is still recovering from NINE SEPARATE SURGERIES he's had on his spine.

He said his doctors told him he might never walk again after his sixth one.  Then it took three more surgeries to get him back on his feet.  And now he's just thankful for that.

