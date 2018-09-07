Huge Movie Prop Auction

The Prop Store, one of the world’s largest TV and film memorabilia companies, is auctioning off some of the greatest cinema props of all time in September.

The items include...

Marty McFly’s Mattel hoverboard from “Back to the Future Part II”

A Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve from the 1978 and 1980 films

One-Eyed Willie’s coin from “The Goonies”

Johnny 5 from “Short Circuit”

One of Han Solo’s jackets from “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”

A detail of a hat worn by Tom Hanks in the 1994 film “Forrest Gump”

And a Big Kahuna bag from “Pulp Fiction”

