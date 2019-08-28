How Much Time Each State Spends On Their Computers

A recent study found the average American now spends 1 hour and 30 minutes of leisure time on their computer each day. Which adds up to about 23 DAYS a year.

The average can be a lot higher or lower though, depending on where you live. And people in Alaska spend the MOST amount of free time on their computer . . . 2 hours and 47 minutes a day.

Arkansas is next at 2 hours and 9 minutes, followed by Mississippi . . . Iowa . . . Florida . . . Tennessee . . . Arizona . . . New Hampshire . . . Missouri . . . and Alabama in 10th place at 1 hour and 42 minutes a day.

People in Delaware spend the least amount of their free time on the computer . . . just 44 minutes a day.

The rest of the bottom ten are South Dakota . . . Vermont . . . North Dakota . . . Idaho . . . Indiana . . . Massachusetts . . . Kentucky . . . Michigan . . . and Utah at 1 hour and 17 minutes a day.

Missouri spends 1:43 and Illinois spends 1:29 on their computers every day.

Click Here to see more.