How Much Time Each State Spends On Their Computers

Here how much time each STATE spends on their computers every day.

August 28, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A recent study found the average American now spends 1 hour and 30 minutes of leisure time on their computer each day.  Which adds up to about 23 DAYS a year.

The average can be a lot higher or lower though, depending on where you live.  And people in Alaska spend the MOST amount of free time on their computer . . . 2 hours and 47 minutes a day.

Arkansas is next at 2 hours and 9 minutes, followed by Mississippi . . . Iowa . . . Florida . . . Tennessee . . . Arizona . . . New Hampshire . . . Missouri . . . and Alabama in 10th place at 1 hour and 42 minutes a day.

People in Delaware spend the least amount of their free time on the computer . . . just 44 minutes a day.

The rest of the bottom ten are South Dakota . . . Vermont . . . North Dakota . . . Idaho . . . Indiana . . . Massachusetts . . . Kentucky . . . Michigan . . . and Utah at 1 hour and 17 minutes a day.

Missouri spends 1:43 and Illinois spends 1:29 on their computers every day.

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
how
Much
Time
each
State
spends
on
computers
Courtney & Company