How To Avoid "Avengers: Engame" Spoilers

A 5-minute video of SPOILERS for "Avengers: Endgame" hit the World Wide Web of Piracy yesterday, and now the world is FREAKING OUT.

So, a few websites have put together guides to avoiding spoilers. Here are a few of their tips...

1. Mute certain words or phrases on Twitter. You know, character names like "Thanos", words like "infinity" or "gauntlet", or how about "Avengers: Endgame" itself?

2. Avoid or mute certain subreddits. There are specific ones where you're more likely to find spoilers, but it might be wise to avoid Reddit altogether.

3. On Facebook, you can mute or snooze certain accounts you might expect to give out spoilers. You can also install something called "Social Fixer" to mute certain words or phrases.

4. On social media in general, disable auto-playing videos and close out your DMs.

5. Don't read comments sections.

6. Stay off online gaming.

Click Here to see more.