Hollywood's Favorite Movie Villains

The "Hollywood Reporter" recently conducted a survey of nearly 1,000 entertainment industry types, to come up with a list of Hollywood's 25 favorite villains. Here are the results...

1. Darth Vader from the "Star Wars" franchise

. . . played by David Prowse and voiced by James Earl Jones

2. Hannibal Lecter from "Silence of the Lambs", "Hannibal", and "Red Dragon"

. . . played by Anthony Hopkins

3. The Wicked Witch of the West from "The Wizard of Oz"

. . . played by Margaret Hamilton

4. The Joker from "The Dark Knight"

. . . played by Heath Ledger

5. Nurse Ratched from "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"

. . . played by Louise Fletcher

6. Miranda Priestly from "The Devil Wears Prada"

. . . played by Meryl Streep

7. Norman Bates from "Psycho"

. . . played by Anthony Perkins

8. Annie Wilkes from "Misery"

. . . played by Kathy Bates

9. Colonel Hans Landa from "Inglourious Basterds"

. . . played by Christoph Waltz

10. Anton Chigurh from "No Country for Old Men"

. . . played by Javier Bardem

11. Hans Gruber from "Die Hard"

. . . played by Alan Rickman

12. Baby Jane Hudson from "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?"

. . . played by Bette Davis

13. Jack Torrance from "The Shining"

. . . played by Jack Nicholson

14. Alex Forrest from "Fatal Attraction"

. . . played by Glenn Close

15. Lord Voldemort from the "Harry Potter" franchise

. . . played by Ralph Fiennes

16. Hal 9000 from "2001: A Space Odyssey"

. . . played by Douglas Rain

17. Michael Corleone from the "Godfather" movies

. . . played by Al Pacino

18. Tommy DeVito from "Goodfellas"

. . . played by Joe Pesci

19. Alex Delarge from "A Clockwork Orange"

. . . played by Malcolm McDowell

20. Terminator from "The Terminator"

. . . played by Arnold Schwarzenegger

21. The Shark from "Jaws"

. . . played by three fake sharks, each named 'Bruce'

22. Tony Montana from "Scarface"

. . . played by Al Pacino

23. Scar from "The Lion King"

. . . voiced by Jeremy Irons

24. Wile E. Coyote from "Looney Tunes"

. . . voiced by Mel Blanc, in the very rare cases when he did speak

25. Agent Smith from the "Matrix" movies

. . . played by Hugo Weaving

