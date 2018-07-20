Hollywood's Favorite Movie Villains
Who is your favorite movie VILLAIN from Hollywood?
The "Hollywood Reporter" recently conducted a survey of nearly 1,000 entertainment industry types, to come up with a list of Hollywood's 25 favorite villains. Here are the results...
1. Darth Vader from the "Star Wars" franchise
. . . played by David Prowse and voiced by James Earl Jones
2. Hannibal Lecter from "Silence of the Lambs", "Hannibal", and "Red Dragon"
. . . played by Anthony Hopkins
3. The Wicked Witch of the West from "The Wizard of Oz"
. . . played by Margaret Hamilton
4. The Joker from "The Dark Knight"
. . . played by Heath Ledger
5. Nurse Ratched from "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"
. . . played by Louise Fletcher
6. Miranda Priestly from "The Devil Wears Prada"
. . . played by Meryl Streep
7. Norman Bates from "Psycho"
. . . played by Anthony Perkins
8. Annie Wilkes from "Misery"
. . . played by Kathy Bates
9. Colonel Hans Landa from "Inglourious Basterds"
. . . played by Christoph Waltz
10. Anton Chigurh from "No Country for Old Men"
. . . played by Javier Bardem
11. Hans Gruber from "Die Hard"
. . . played by Alan Rickman
12. Baby Jane Hudson from "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?"
. . . played by Bette Davis
13. Jack Torrance from "The Shining"
. . . played by Jack Nicholson
14. Alex Forrest from "Fatal Attraction"
. . . played by Glenn Close
15. Lord Voldemort from the "Harry Potter" franchise
. . . played by Ralph Fiennes
16. Hal 9000 from "2001: A Space Odyssey"
. . . played by Douglas Rain
17. Michael Corleone from the "Godfather" movies
. . . played by Al Pacino
18. Tommy DeVito from "Goodfellas"
. . . played by Joe Pesci
19. Alex Delarge from "A Clockwork Orange"
. . . played by Malcolm McDowell
20. Terminator from "The Terminator"
. . . played by Arnold Schwarzenegger
21. The Shark from "Jaws"
. . . played by three fake sharks, each named 'Bruce'
22. Tony Montana from "Scarface"
. . . played by Al Pacino
23. Scar from "The Lion King"
. . . voiced by Jeremy Irons
24. Wile E. Coyote from "Looney Tunes"
. . . voiced by Mel Blanc, in the very rare cases when he did speak
25. Agent Smith from the "Matrix" movies
. . . played by Hugo Weaving
