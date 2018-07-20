Hollywood's Favorite Movie Villains

Who is your favorite movie VILLAIN from Hollywood?

July 20, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
The "Hollywood Reporter" recently conducted a survey of nearly 1,000 entertainment industry types, to come up with a list of Hollywood's 25 favorite villains.  Here are the results...

1.  Darth Vader from the "Star Wars" franchise

          . . . played by David Prowse and voiced by James Earl Jones

2.  Hannibal Lecter from "Silence of the Lambs", "Hannibal", and "Red Dragon"

          . . . played by Anthony Hopkins

3.  The Wicked Witch of the West from "The Wizard of Oz"

          . . . played by Margaret Hamilton

4.  The Joker from "The Dark Knight"

          . . . played by Heath Ledger

5.  Nurse Ratched from "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"

          . . . played by Louise Fletcher

6.  Miranda Priestly from "The Devil Wears Prada"

          . . . played by Meryl Streep

7.  Norman Bates from "Psycho"

          . . . played by Anthony Perkins

8.  Annie Wilkes from "Misery"

          . . . played by Kathy Bates

9.  Colonel Hans Landa from "Inglourious Basterds"

          . . . played by Christoph Waltz

10.  Anton Chigurh from "No Country for Old Men"

          . . . played by Javier Bardem

11.  Hans Gruber from "Die Hard"

          . . . played by Alan Rickman

12.  Baby Jane Hudson from "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?"

          . . . played by Bette Davis

13.  Jack Torrance from "The Shining"

          . . . played by Jack Nicholson

14.  Alex Forrest from "Fatal Attraction"

          . . . played by Glenn Close

15.  Lord Voldemort from the "Harry Potter" franchise

          . . . played by Ralph Fiennes

16.  Hal 9000 from "2001: A Space Odyssey"

          . . . played by Douglas Rain

17.  Michael Corleone from the "Godfather" movies

          . . . played by Al Pacino

18.  Tommy DeVito from "Goodfellas"

          . . . played by Joe Pesci

19.  Alex Delarge from "A Clockwork Orange"

          . . . played by Malcolm McDowell

20.  Terminator from "The Terminator"

          . . . played by Arnold Schwarzenegger

21.  The Shark from "Jaws"

          . . . played by three fake sharks, each named 'Bruce'

22.  Tony Montana from "Scarface"

          . . . played by Al Pacino

23.  Scar from "The Lion King"

          . . . voiced by Jeremy Irons

24.  Wile E. Coyote from "Looney Tunes"

          . . . voiced by Mel Blanc, in the very rare cases when he did speak

25.  Agent Smith from the "Matrix" movies

          . . . played by Hugo Weaving

