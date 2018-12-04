The Highest-Paid YouTube Stars

Here are this year's highest-paid YouTube stars.

December 4, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Gaurav Kumar/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

"Forbes" magazine released their annual list of the highest-paid YouTube stars, and at the top is a seven-year-old kid who made $22 million this year reviewing toys.

Here's the full top ten list...

1.  Ryan ToysReview.  A 7-year-old kid who made $22 million reviewing toys and selling a line of "collectibles and more" at Walmart.

2.  Jake Paul.  He's Logan Paul's brother and his hijinks brought in $21.5 million.

3.  Dude Perfect.  $20 million.  Five guys who do "feats of dexterity" and trick shots.

4.  DanTDM.  $18.5 million.  He's a British gamer who specializes in Minecraft.

5.  Beauty mogul Jeffree Star, $18 million.  He also has a cosmetics line.

6.  Markiplier.  Gamer from Hawaii who earned $17.5 million.

7.  Vanoss Gaming.  $17 million.  A Canadian gamer named Evan Fong.

8.  Jacksepticeye.  A gamer from Ireland who swears a lot, and made $16 million.

9.  PewDiePie.  $15.5 million.

10.  Logan Paul.  $14.5 million. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
highest
paid
YouTube
stars
Courtney & Company