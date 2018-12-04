"Forbes" magazine released their annual list of the highest-paid YouTube stars, and at the top is a seven-year-old kid who made $22 million this year reviewing toys.

Here's the full top ten list...

1. Ryan ToysReview. A 7-year-old kid who made $22 million reviewing toys and selling a line of "collectibles and more" at Walmart.

2. Jake Paul. He's Logan Paul's brother and his hijinks brought in $21.5 million.

3. Dude Perfect. $20 million. Five guys who do "feats of dexterity" and trick shots.

4. DanTDM. $18.5 million. He's a British gamer who specializes in Minecraft.

5. Beauty mogul Jeffree Star, $18 million. He also has a cosmetics line.

6. Markiplier. Gamer from Hawaii who earned $17.5 million.

7. Vanoss Gaming. $17 million. A Canadian gamer named Evan Fong.

8. Jacksepticeye. A gamer from Ireland who swears a lot, and made $16 million.

9. PewDiePie. $15.5 million.

10. Logan Paul. $14.5 million.

Click Here to see more.