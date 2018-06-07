The Highest Paid Athletes

"Forbes" has released its annual list of the "100 Highest Paid Athletes in the World." FLOYD MAYWEATHER is #1, and there are NO women in the Top 100. That hasn't happened since they started doing the list in 2010.

1. Floyd Mayweather, $285 million, Boxing

2. Lionel Messi, $111 million, Soccer

3. Cristiano Ronaldo, $108 million, Soccer

4. Conor McGregor, $99 million, MMA

(Of course, $85 million of that came from his BOXING match with Floyd, who made $275 million from it.)

5. Neymar, $90 million, Soccer

6. LeBron James, $85.5 million, Basketball

7. Roger Federer, $77.2 million, Tennis

8. Stephen Curry, $76.9 million, Basketball

9. Matt Ryan, $67.3 million, Football

10. Matthew Stafford, $59.5 million, Football

