The Highest Paid Athletes
Here are the HIGHEST paid athletes in the world.
June 7, 2018
"Forbes" has released its annual list of the "100 Highest Paid Athletes in the World." FLOYD MAYWEATHER is #1, and there are NO women in the Top 100. That hasn't happened since they started doing the list in 2010.
1. Floyd Mayweather, $285 million, Boxing
2. Lionel Messi, $111 million, Soccer
3. Cristiano Ronaldo, $108 million, Soccer
4. Conor McGregor, $99 million, MMA
(Of course, $85 million of that came from his BOXING match with Floyd, who made $275 million from it.)
5. Neymar, $90 million, Soccer
6. LeBron James, $85.5 million, Basketball
7. Roger Federer, $77.2 million, Tennis
8. Stephen Curry, $76.9 million, Basketball
9. Matt Ryan, $67.3 million, Football
10. Matthew Stafford, $59.5 million, Football
