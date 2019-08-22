The Highest Paid Actors

The Rock was the highest paid actor this year.

August 22, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

The was the highest paid actor in the world over the past year, raking in an estimated $89.4 million.  That's a lot, but it's down from last year when he made $124 million, and came in second to George Clooney.

Here's this year's Top 10, according to "Forbes"...

1.  Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, $89.4 million

2.  Chris Hemsworth, $76.4 million

3.  Robert Downey Jr., $66 million

4.  Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, $65 million

5.  Jackie Chan, $58 million . . . Mostly from the Chinese box office, and his endorsements there.

6.  A tie between Adam Sandler and Bradley Cooper, both with $57 million.  Adam's money is mostly through his deal with Netflix.  And 70% of Bradley's came from "A Star Is Born", which he directed, produced, co-wrote, and co-starred in.

8.  Chris Evans, $43.5 million

9.  Paul Rudd, $41 million

10.  Will Smith, $35 million

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
2019
highest
paid
actors
Courtney & Company