The Highest-Grossing Video Game Movies

"Detective Pikachu" has just become the HIGHEST-GROSSING video game movie EVER!

July 18, 2019
"Detective Pikachu" is now the #1 highest-grossing video game movie of all time domestically and internationally.

It secured the top spot in the U.S. a few weeks back, but it just now became #1 globally thanks to the theaters in Norway, New Zealand, Slovenia, Portugal, and Colombia, which are still showing it.

Here are the Top 10 video game movies in the U.S.:

1.  "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu", $143,458,742

2.  "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider", $131,168,070

3.  "The Angry Birds Movie", $107,509,366

4.  "Rampage (2018)", $101,028,233

5.  "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time", $90,759,676

6.  "Pokémon: The First Movie", $85,744,662

7.  "Mortal Kombat", $70,454,098

8.  "Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life",  $65,660,196

9.  "Resident Evil: Afterlife", $60,128,566

10.  "Tomb Raider",  $58,250,803

Globally, "Detective Pikachu" has made $436 million.  "Warcraft" is second, with more than $433.6 million.

