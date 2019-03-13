The Highest-Grossing Movies Of All Time

When adjusted for inflation, what are the HIGHEST-GROSSING movies of all time?

March 13, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
We all know that the list of the top-grossing movies of all time is dominated by Marvel, "Star Wars", and James Cameron movies like "Avatar" and "Titanic".

But when you adjust for inflation, the list changes a bit, and "Gone with the Wind" takes the top spot, with an adjusted gross of $1.82 BILLION.  Here are the top-grossing movies of all time in the U.S., in TODAY'S DOLLARS . . .

1.  "Gone with the Wind", 1939 . . . 1.82 billion.  (Unadjusted Gross:  $198.7 million.)

2.  The original "Star Wars", 1977 . . . $1.61 billion.  (Unadjusted Gross:  $461 million.)

3.  "The Sound of Music", 1965 . . . $1.29 billion.  (Unadjusted Gross:  $159.3 million.)

4.  "E.T.", 1982 . . . $1.28 billion.  (Unadjusted Gross:  $435.1 million.)

5.  "Titanic", 1997 . . . $1.22 billion.  (Unadjusted Gross:  $659.4 million.)

6.  "The Ten Commandments", 1956 . . . $1.18 billion.  (Unadjusted Gross:  $65.5 million.)

7.  "Jaws", 1975 . . . $1.16 billion.  (Unadjusted Gross:  $260 million.)

8.  "Dr. Zhivago", 1965 . . . $1.12 billion.  (Unadjusted Gross:  $111.7 million.)

9.  "The Exorcist", 1973 . . . $998.7 million.  (Unadjusted Gross:  $232.9 million.)

10.  "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs", 1937 . . . $984.3 million.  (Unadjusted Gross:  $184.9 million.)

