The Highest-Grossing Animated Movies Of All Time

The Wrap has a list of "the 30 Highest-Grossing Animated Moives of All Time Worldwide. Here is the Top 10...

10. "Finding Nemo" (2003) Worldwide Gross: $940,335,536

9. "The Lion King" (1994) Worldwide Gross: $968,483,777

8. "Despicable Me 2" (2013) Worldwide Gross: $970,761,885

7. "Zootopia" (2016) Worldwide Gross: $1,023,784,195

6. "Finding Dory" (2016) Worldwide Gross: $1,028,570,889

5. "Despicable Me 3" (2017) Worldwide Gross: $1,034,799,409

4. "Toy Story 3" (2010) Worldwide Gross: $1,066,969,703

3. "Minions" (2015) Worldwide Gross: $1,167,245,366

2. "Incredibles 2" (2018) Worldwide Gross: $1,231,675,731

1. "Frozen" (2013) Worldwide Gross: $1,274,219,009

