You've probably heard the term "helicopter parent" by now. It's where you over-parent your kids, and don't let them make mistakes or figure stuff out for themselves. And now the original helicopter parents, baby boomers, are at it AGAIN.

There's a new term called "helicopter CHILDREN," and instead of trying to control your kids' every move, you do it with your elderly PARENTS. Which isn't always a bad thing. Obviously some older people may NEED that much attention.

But it's also happening with people in their 70s and early 80s who COULD still be independent. Their kids just insist on controlling things like their medication, diet, and whether they're allowed to drive or not.

