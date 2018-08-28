The Hardest-Working States

WalletHub.com just ranked every state from the hardest working to the laziest. They used factors like average work hours . . . employment rate . . . unused vacation time . . . commute time . . . people with multiple jobs . . . and leisure time.

And the 10 hardest working states are: Alaska . . . North Dakota . . . Wyoming . . . South Dakota . . . Nebraska . . . New Hampshire . . . Texas . . . Colorado . . . Virginia . . . and Kansas.

The 10 laziest states are: Michigan . . . Rhode Island . . . West Virginia . . . New Mexico . . . Oregon . . . Ohio . . . Nevada . . . Kentucky . . . Pennsylvania . . . and Alabama.

Missouri came in at number 31, while Illinois is a tad more lazy at number 37.

Click Here to see more.