Is Halloween Your Favorite Holiday?

October 16, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
According to a new survey, a LOT of people say Halloween is their favorite holiday or, at least, one of their favorite holidays. 

58% of people between 18 and 34 say it's one of their favorite holidays which includes one in 10 who say it's their absolute favorite.

48% of people between 35 and 54 also say it's one of their favorite holidays, and one in 10 of them say it's their absolute favorite.

Interestingly enough, having a child in the house doesn't really affect whether or not someone loves Halloween which is more proof that Halloween has really evolved into as much of a holiday for adults as kids.

50% of people with young kids and 45% with teenagers say it's one of their favorite holidays and so do 44% of people without kids. 

