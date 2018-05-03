(Dreamstime)

Gym Birthday Trend

Is having your birthday at the GYM the latest trend??!!

May 3, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Categories: 
Features

The new birthday trend is having your party at the GYM and making all your friends work out with you??!!

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Birthday
trend
Gym
Courtney & Company