Warner Brothers is working on an animated series based on the "Gremlins" movies. It'll be a PREQUEL, featuring younger versions of Gizmo the Mogwai and his keeper, Mr. Wing, going on adventures.

There's no word if it'll be for kids, but the "Gremlins" movies had a pretty wicked and dark sense of humor. The series is being developed for Warner's upcoming streaming service.

